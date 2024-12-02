New Generation has expanded its platform capabilities to include agentic commerce, AI-driven transactions through intelligent storefronts, and embedded payments flows.

Its platform now enables AI agents to check out from merchant sites across chat and voice faster and more securely, with checkout through emerging agent-driven channels coming in the near future. New Generation is utilising the payments infrastructure from Visa, collaborating in the Visa Intelligent Commerce sandbox.

Delivering agentic ecommerce

Brands are not yet equipped for the emerging AI-driven traffic that transforms the purchase journey. Consumer behaviour data indicated that traffic to the US retail websites from GenAI sources increased by 1,200% between July 2024 and February 2025. These users get personalised recommendations and are more likely to convert and spend more time on a website than traditional site traffic shoppers. However, today’s web infrastructure doesn’t allow AI programmatic interactions, so AI agents cannot engage with the majority of retail sites directly. This means that brands are missing an opportunity to convert this wave of high-intent traffic.

New Gen aims to tackle this challenge by transforming static product catalogues into AI-readable data through intelligent storefronts hosted on custom subdomains such as ai.brand.com. These custom storefronts offer humans a conversational interface, and provide AI agents access to the same product information programmatically. Both paths provide frictionless, secure transactions using embedded checkouts without redirects or scraping.

New Gen, in partnership with Visa, is offering intelligent embedded payments that facilitate secure transactions initiated by AI agents on behalf of human users. The alliance also delivers visibility in AI-powered transactions, with fraud, identity, and authorisation protocols into place at every stage of the agentic shopping flow, not just at checkout. This aims to give shoppers more control and confidence when they purchase online. Additionally, the solution easily plugs into and scales with commerce platforms, interfaces, or ecosystems, leveraging APIs and pre-built modules without overhauling existing infrastructure.

New Gen is backed by South Park Commons, with participation from Matrix, Designer Fund, Slow Ventures, Beat Ventures, and notable angel investors including the co-founder of Pinterest, the former COO of Stripe, and the Head of Llama at Meta.