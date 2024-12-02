NEXT Biometrics, WizCard partner to create biometric smart cards

WizCard offers Build-In Module (BDM) design services for smart card manufacturers. Its solution facilitates the use of display technology in standard payment, public transportation, and other smart cards. As per the partnership, the WizCard solution will be leveraged with NEXT Biometric`s fingerprint sensor technology for secure authentication.

Common use cases for display technology incorporated into smart cards currently comprise one-time-passwords for a variety of log-in situations. The technology is designed to create a dynamic Card Verification Value (dCVV), which is meant to be an alternative to the standard static card verification value printed on the reverse side of credit cards.