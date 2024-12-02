NEXT Biometrics to support Indias Aadhaar program with fingerprint readers

At the same time, NEXT announced its intention to create a subsidiary in India and has also made key additions to the sales organization in the country, according to the official press release. The orders for fingerprint readers come just two months after NEXT received certification from India’s Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate to sell products for use in the Aadhaar program.

The fingerprint readers are sold through NEXT’s distribution partner, AqTronics Technologies. The company’s product plans call first for sales of Scallop fingerprint readers (L0 registered devices) and sensor modules used in equipment such as point of sale (POS) terminals and tablets.

These products will be used for Aadhaar based applications like Jeevan Pramaan, the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), Aadhaar based eKYC for banks and telecom, financial inclusion initiatives and the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), among others. India’s Aadhaar program is the largest and most sophisticated biometrics-based government ID system in the world.

As NEXT ramps activity in India, the company is in the process of establishing a subsidiary headquartered in Bengaluru. Creating the subsidiary will allow NEXT to respond quickly to customer requirements and rapidly address new market opportunities. The subsidiary will be responsible for developing product features specifically for India and will help NEXT build its presence in the country by recruiting local talent.