NEXT Biometrics to sample fingerprint sensor to governments and POS markets

FAP20 is a standardized format for biometric sensors used in government applications. NEXT’s One Touch ID is a direct contact sensor with sharp imaging and zero optical distortion. It operates regardless of light conditions, as it is not affected by ambient light and works with both dry and wet fingers.

NEXT’s One Touch ID sensor is designed to comply with NIST SP 500-280 v2.1 and FBI’s PIV standard for fingerprint image quality as well as with local government standards in many countries.