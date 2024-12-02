NEXT Biometrics to sample dual interface smart card solutions

The solution is meant to enable NEXTs technology to be used with contact and contactless smart cards, including payment cards. One Touch Flex combines the security and accuracy levels of the company`s fingerprint sensors with the convenience of dual interface smart cards. The biometric card module is capable of performing one touch fingerprint enrollment and verification operations on a dual interface smart card.

The NEXT One Touch Flex biometric dual interface smart card subsystem has been purposely designed to meet the card industry`s requirements for ISO compliance, interoperability, and durability. Moreover, it integrates with state-of-the-art smart card chip and operating system technologies.