NEXT Biometrics to offer its fingerprint sensor tech to TROIKA for Aadhaar payment solutions

TROIKA, a full-service digital transaction provider that aims to facilitate payment procedures, offers hardware, software, and payment processing for customer and store management, payment, money transfer, and many other applications. As part of the agreement, the NEXT STQC and UIDAI certified sensor technology will be used in TROIKA`s POS terminals for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) applications.

The NEXT sensor tech combines user convenience, outstanding performance, security, and cost efficiency. TROIKA affirmed that the reason for choosing NEXT Biometrics is that the company’s technology supports their aim to deliver innovative and reliable payment solutions at lower setup and operational costs as well as lower risk.