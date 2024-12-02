NEXT Biometrics receives registered device service certification

With this recent certification, NEXT is now able to offer its large-area fingerprint sensor technology for fingerprint modules and readers using Android software in the Aadhaar ecosystem. Android devices, such as Android-based point-of-sale (POS) terminals, are currently used extensively throughout India for Aadhaar transactions.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides online authentication using demographic and biometric data. Registered devices have unique identifiers so that each biometric capture can be traced back to a device. Captured biometrics are signed and encrypted.

Moreover, the NEXT Level-0 (L0) RD Service interfaces between NEXT Biometrics’ L0 fingerprint readers and modules and customer applications. Device whitelisting and registration with the RD Management Server (RDMS) is fully automatic.

After NEXT received hardware certification in June 2018 to provide its fingerprint sensor solution to India’s Aadhaar government ID program, the company received initial orders for government certified fingerprint readers. Products sold in India that use NEXT fingerprint sensors are also Bureau of India Standards (BIS) certified.