NEXT Biometrics receives fingerprint sensors purchase order

The reason behind TYSSO’s decision to partner with NEXT Biometrics to provide its sensor technology, is the latter’s biometric performance of fingerprint sensors, as well as the fact that it is a supplier of leading-edge biometric sensor modules and readers to top-tier customers worldwide.

TYSSO plans to use NEXTs NB 2023 sensor modules in mobile POS devices for the US market. As security and convenience of biometric solutions are suited for wide adoption in key applications like payments, access control and government IDs, representatives of TYSSO suggested that the key differentiators in choosing NEXT to supply fingerprint sensors for the POS product lines were performance and reliability.

The first shipments are expected to occur in Q1 of 2019.