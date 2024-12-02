NEXT Biometrics partners with Asian card manufacturer

The Asian company holds certifications by local and international payment brands and the partnership aims to launch contact-based and dual interface biometric smart cards in the region. EMV payment card shipments reached almost 3 billion units at the end of 2018, of which Asia Pacific again took the major share, according to the official press release. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a leading growth position in the adoption of EMV payment card technology over the coming years.

NEXT provides fingerprint sensor technology that delivers security for user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company’s patented NEXT Active Thermal principle allows the development of large fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats.