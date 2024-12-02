NEXT Biometrics partners M-Tech to develop biometric card solutions in India

M-Tech is an accredited and certified RuPay, MasterCard and VISA card. In addition to the company`s foothold in the banking sector, M-Tech`s solutions are also used in government, access control, high-security and many more applications in India and beyond.

NEXT provides fingerprint sensor technology that delivers security and accuracy in order to address the user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets.

The collaboration targets contact-based and dual interface biometric smart card solutions to address current and evolving banking card standards. It comprises NEXT`s sensor technology that is being used in millions of devices in various industry segments worldwide.