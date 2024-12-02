NEXT Biometrics offers card specification for payment network

Meanwhile the technical documentation has been delivered to the client, and NEXT will continue to support the payment network in implementing the route to market. This collaboration draws upon NEXT Biometrics` comprehensive understanding of fingerprint sensor technology, which is aimed at defining the biometric payment smart cards` system architecture.

Moreover, the technical specifications are based on applicable international standards and industry best practice experience, gained through certification processes and projects, as well as the Company`s participation in standardisation committees.