NEXT Biometrics, Newland team up for biometrics POS

Newland is a POS terminal manufacturer in China, and the agreement with NEXT is meant to provide for the integration of different types of NEXT Biometrics’ large-area fingerprint sensors into a range of Newland`s POS terminals for sales on a global scale.

Even though the two companies have not disclosed volume and revenue details of the supply agreement, the volume supply of NEXT fingerprint sensors to Newland is scheduled to start in Q3 2019, and will take full effect in 2020.