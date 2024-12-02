NEXT Biometrics, MK Group to bring authentication solutions in Vietnam, South Africa, and Brazil

As part of this collaboration, besides product development efforts, the companies will work together on identity and access management (IAM) applications, as well as Public-Key-Infrastructure (PKI)-based secure authentication solutions.

Moreover, NEXT Biometrics had also announced a joint R&D program with MK Group for next generation biometric smart cards in November 2018. Since then, their technical and sales teams revealed additional market opportunities, which both companies intend to seize in Vietnam, South Africa, and Brazil, in addition to the continued collaboration on the development and deployment of biometric payment cards.