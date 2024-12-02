NEXT Biometrics, MK Group launch R&D program for smart cards

The program will integrate NEXTs fingerprint sensors into MK Groups smart card products. MK Group is a provider of smart cards and digital security solutions for financial, telecommunication and retail enterprises in Vietnam and one of the largest in South East Asia.



MK group intends to include biometric solutions in its future products and has selected NEXTs One Touch Flex CT-150 sensors for use in trials to evaluate contact-based biometric smart card technology. The NEXT One Touch Flex CT-150 is a flexible, large-area sensor designed specifically for biometric smart cards.

NEXT technical and sales teams are currently working closely with MK Group on the biometric smart card project, which is expected to begin in the near future.