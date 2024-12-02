NEXT Biometrics is given new orders for Aadhaar-certified tech

The fingerprint sensors will be used in a slew of Aadhaar applications, such as Aadhaar’s biometric payment system, and its Jeevan Pramaan pension service. Moreover, NEXT Biometrics’s fingerprint sensors are being sold through a distribution partnership with AqTronics Technologies.

The company announced its first batch of orders through AqTronic in August 2018, entering, since then, into partnerships with the POS specialists MobiOcean and Telpo. The latest announcement indicates that NEXT plans to continue this trend, as it is currently expanding its foothold in the Indian market.