NEXT Biometrics fingerprint tech used by MobiOcean for Aadhaar payment solution

The NEXT STQC and UIDAI certified sensor is part of MobiOcean`s POS solution, which comprises hardware, software, service, and maintenance. The MobiOcean POS solution facilitates Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) applications for government authorities and merchants. These allow users to conduct payment transactions by simply using a person`s Aadhaar number and fingerprint authentication. As such, both security and convenience of payments are increased.

Moreover, the device also supports credit card, debit card, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), wallet, and a range of other payment forms. Representatives of NEXT Biometrics consider that this partnership is paramount for obtaining a market position in India.