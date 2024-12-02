NEXT Biometrics fingerprint readers selected by KSI for product inclusion

The One Touch Access readers integrate into KSI`s plug-and-play 1700 line of keyboards, which will enable fast logon-logoff to end users, as well as the assurance of multifactor authentication to IT administrators. Moreover, initial volumes have been shipped.

Addition of the NEXT One Touch Access readers to the KSI 1700 series will result in compliant, multifactor solutions that benefit a broad spectrum of vertical markets, such as banking, insurance, finance, government, telecommunications, workforce management, public safety, and whenever foolproof authentication is critical.