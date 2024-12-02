NEXT Biometrics becomes supplier for the POCRA project

The NB-3023-U-UID fingerprint readers are sold through NEXT`s distribution partner AqTronics Technologies. The Agriculture Department Maharashtra has been provided with initial volumes and training for use in the World Bank-funded Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture, also called POCRA. Moreover, the readers are used to authenticate farmers participating in POCRA for direct transfer of benefit payments to their respective bank accounts.

POCRA is managed by the Government of Maharashtra in partnership with the World Bank, and it aims at supporting smallholder farming, which is affected by high climate vulnerability. About 5000 villages in 15 districts of the region have been selected for this project.