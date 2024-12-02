Nexi partners with Shopware





Following this partnership, Nexi will continue to invest in strategic deals with large European ecommerce platforms in order to improve the digitalisation development in the region. This aligns with its goal to drive the transition to a cashless Europe by improving digital payment methods, making them more efficient, simple, and secure for clients across the continent.

The strategic deal with Shopware represents a step into Nexi’s plan to make a safe and seamless pan-European Partner Program, which aims to complement its extensive ecosystem of local collaborators and partners. Nexi will provide its expertise and tools in order to improve the manner in which Shopware consolidates its market position in the DACH region while expanding its presents in Southern Europe and Italy as well.

Moreover, Nexi will be allowed to serve its B2B merchant’s needs, preferences, and demands as well, in addition to their specific verticals (such as Furniture, Retail, or Pharma). The services focus on giving traders the possibility to unlock new business opportunities. Furthermore, the deal will also enable an omni-commerce suite, beyond pure ecommerce.

The integration of Nexi’s gateways with Shopware’s solutions and tools is set to create mutual benefits for both collaborators, which will enable a more seamless system incorporation and a strengthened, faster, and more efficient activation process for traders and merchants.











Nexi’s strategy of development

Paytech company Nexi had multiple product launches and partnerships in the past couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

The firm launched a new ecommerce report in June 2023, which showed that customer spending on travel grew 52% in 2022. The data and information shown in the newly released report came from a survey of over 10,000 clients and it revealed that more than two-thirds favor purchasing from local shops online, rather than from foreign markets. Responders of the survey that participated came from multiple countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Austria, and others.

In May 2023, Nexi announced its partnership with Italy-based insurance company ITAS Assicurazioni in order to launch ITAS Pay as part of its latter’s digital transformation journey. The new payment institution was launched with the expertise and products of the Nexi Group, and it was set to offer clients services tailored towards the support of the sale and marketing of insurance policies.

Earlier in April 2023, Nexi Greece partnered with Greenpeace in order to provide payment security products for the latter’s customers’ payment data. The tool replaced the valuable payment data of Greek Greenpeace users with an improved identification set of symbols (tokens) across the card, remote, and mobile payments. The feature preserved full payment functionality in a secure way, as the token was enabled to be used throughout the payment process instead of the original data.



For more information about Nexi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.