Nexi sees a great opportunity in the hospitality sector to optimise digitalisation, leveraging digital payments and value-added services to improve both merchant and customer experiences. The sector is a specialised vertical with a complex ecosystem of enabling platforms. Merchants are seeking a unified, customisable, and convenient experience. Nexi aims to offer the solution by partnering with Planet, combining its customer service, local payment method acceptance with Planet’s omni-channel and platform integrations.











Optimised payment experience in the hospitality sector

The collaboration aims to offer integrated digital payment solutions, focusing mainly on the hospitality industry. It will leverage Nexi’s pan-European footprint, including omni-acceptance for local schemes, alternative payment methods, and digital customer operations, together with Planet’s acceptance technology and currency conversion features. This will offer a co-branded solution to deliver a flexible customer journey and improve merchant conversion rates.

Planet aims to offer faster, simpler, and more personalised services so that its partners and users can further develop their guest experience and business operations. Partnering with Nexi allows the company to upgrade the customer payment experience, adapting to local needs while introducing new features designed for customers’ needs and demands.

Nexi’s platform operates three market segments, offering merchant, issuing, and digital banking solutions. The company is committed to further investing in technology, focusing on meeting customer preferences in a manner compliant with industry standards and regulatory requirements, and creating new business opportunities for them by transforming the way individuals pay and businesses accept payments.

Nexi and Planet’s solution will offer hospitality brands an integrated acceptance solution, combining payment, software, and networking. They will start rolling out the joint offering first in the Nordics, with plans to expand the rollout to Italy and additional regions across Europe.