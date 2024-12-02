Nexi partners with Microsoft





Following this announcement, Nexi’s digital payments solutions (both in-store and online) will be integrated into Microsoft’s products and will be available for Independent Software Ventors (ISVs). The plan is set to begin in Italy, with expansions to other countries across the continent of Europe following soon.

Nexi’s integrated payment feature will be incorporated into Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace, the firm’s catalogues of solutions and products for developers and ISV platforms. ISVs will be enabled to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and businesses with comprehensive and vertical management services in order for them to integrate omni-channel payment acceptance within optimised purchasing experiences and business management products.

In addition, ISVs and software developers will be allowed to use Nexi’s solutions and features (such as national debit circuits, scalability, security, and tailored partner support) to focus more on user experiences and the improvement of software tools.

While working with Nexi, Microsoft will continue to develop new features for new use cases, like Embedded Finance. According to the press release, both companies will launch joint go-to-market and communication activities as well, while following a one-stop-to-digital strategy that includes technical training activities and partner evangelisation.







Nexi’s recent strategy of development

Nexi aims to drive the transition to a cashless society by providing its customers and partners with secure and efficient services and solutions, ecommerce knowledge, as well as industry-specific products. The company announced multiple collaborations and developments in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic regions around the world.

In November 2023, Nexi teamed up with Compass in order to enable the latter’s BNPL digital service on its SmartPOS tool. Following this partnership, Compass’ Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) digital product PagoLight was set to be available on Nexi’s SmartPOS, which allowed the company’s collaborator banks to offer retailers and clients deferred payment directly integrated into the payment terminal.

At the same time, this strategic deal enabled Nexi to provide its partner financial institutions and banks with a product that was designed to allow them to leverage BNPL, a constantly expanding payment solution.

At the beginning of the same month, the global identity and secure digital services provider IN Groupe announced its agreement with Nexi in order to acquire the latter’s eID business. Through this partnership, Nexi developed identity and trust products in Denmark, which focused on contributing to the process of digitalisation of Nordic societies. According to the press release published at the time, Nexi’s eID was combined with IN Groupe’s capabilities in order to optimise its ability to support customers across the region of Europe as they faced new challenges and regulations, such as the eIDASv2 or the NIS2.

In addition, Nexi intended to expand its digital payments services in Europe, as well as to broaden its presence as a provider of digital solutions and transactions. This procedure required the firm to maintain its focus on investments within the payments scale, so Nexi decided to divest its eID business to IN Groupe, in order for it to be developed and maintained at the same standards.

