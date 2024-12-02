Nexi partners with Compass





Following this announcement, Nexi and Compass are consolidating their strategic partnership in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) segment by expanding it in order to include the ecommerce channel as well.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, the extension of the collaboration will involve PagoLight, Compass's proprietary, full-digital BNPL solution, as it will be integrated into XPay, the ecommerce payment gateway that was developed by Nexi. Merchants and businesses are expected to be enabled to offer their clients an optimised solution for deferring their online transactions, as well as replicating the same solution that was available at physical POS via the online channels.

Clients and customers will have the possibility to pay in instalments using the Buy Now, Pay Later formula, as an alternative to the other methods of payment. In addition, they will receive the result of their application in the space of just a couple of minutes through a simple, comprehensive, and secure process.

At the same time, the collaboration is expected to enable Nexi to make a useful solution available to its users, while also allowing it to leverage the business opportunities offered by the Buy Now Pay Later tool, which are currently important in the ecommerce sector. For Compass, the partnership represents an important opportunity to significantly expand the overall take-up of PagoLight through digital channels.

The shared commitment of the companies intends to allow merchants to offer their clients the best available services on the market, which will enable them to leverage all business opportunities generated by digital transactions and payments. Both Nexi and Compass are set to also ensure that customers have convenient and secure payment services that provide a simple purchasing procedure.