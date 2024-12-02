Nexi partners ITAS Group for the launch of ITAS Pay

Launched with the support of the Nexi Group, the new payment institution is set to provide customers with services and solutions tailored towards the support of the sale and marketing of insurance policies.





Nexi, ITAS collaboration details and what the ITAS Pay launch signifies

Based on the information provided in the company’s press release, Nexi played a ‘fundamental role’ in supporting the ITAS Group in developing its new payment solution to have compliance ensured with PSD2, and authorisation obtained from the Bank of Italy to operate as a Payment Service Provider (PSP).

With the launch of ITAS Pay, the ITAS Group is looking to further consolidate the digital transformation of sales processes for its insurance products by providing customers with an increasingly simple and custom-built purchasing experience. What is more, Nexi is set to offer digital payment expertise alongside technical support to the ITAS Group, together with access to its extensive range of products and services.

When commenting on the announcement, Norbert Bonvecchio, Director of distribution and special projects at ITAS Group advised that for the company, this digitalisation constitutes an important element in simplifying and modernising its customers’ relationships, adding that with ITAS Pay, the Group introduced an ‘innovative’ monthly premium payments system, which is believed to mark a step forward in automating insurance service payments.











As per the spokesperson’s statement, the current market environment together with the evolving regulatory framework is set to foster the advancement of new solutions and services that are thought to complement the already existing ITAS offering. What is more, the official added that this is set to address the protection needs of the company’s community of insured members and new customers alike.





ITAS, Nexi strategy and recent developments

An 1821-founded insurance company, ITAS Mutua traditionally specialises in fire and other natural elements damage, together with other retail risk coverage in damages.

A European paytech company, Nexi provides support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem worldwide across an extensive range of different payment channels and methods, operating predominantly in the merchant, issuing, and digital banking solutions market segments.

As part of its development strategy in Italy, the region saw Nexi partner with Carrefour Italia early in February 2023, a collaboration following which it enabled payments of postal payment slips and PagoPA notices at the checkout of over 90 Carrefour hypermarkets and Carrefour Markets via a Poste Italiane service. This lets users carry out payments related to utilities, tuition fees, fines, taxes, and healthcare charges via any payment method, aiming to help them avoid long lines.

For more information about Nexi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.