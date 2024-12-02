Nexi offers Tap to Pay on iPhone in Italy





Following this announcement, Nexi will enable merchants and businesses in Italy to accept in-person contactless payments in a secure and efficient manner, with the use of Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company will also continue to expand the availability of the solution to its customers and partners in Europe, where the service is available.

In addition, Nexi will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

Tap to Pay on iPhone was developed in order to give merchants the possibility to accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit cards, contactless debit cards, Apple Pay, as well as other digital wallets while using only an iPhone and the Nexi SoftPOS application. This process is set to require no additional hardware or payment terminal being needed.

At checkout, traders will be required to simply prompt the customer to hold the cards, their iPhones, or Apple Watch in order to pay with their contactless credit or debit card, Apple Pay, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone device. The payment will be quickly and securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone was developed to support PIN entry as well, which includes accessibility options.

In addition, Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology leverages the built-in features of the device in order to keep the business and client’s data private. The card numbers and details are not stored on the device or Apple servers when the transaction is being processed.

Nexi’s SoftPOS was developed to allow traders to manage transactions in real-time, as well as to easily send receipts in order to provide companies with the possibility to access increased flexibility and transparency. The service is set to also enable the secure and simple processing of cashless payments at a mobile POS, where the transaction can take place from Apple devices exactly where the customer is, without the limitation of where the cash register is.



