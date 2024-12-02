Nexi offers Bancomat Pay for Amazon.it customers at checkout







Through the collaboration, Nexi becomes a technical provider for Amazon.it, making its technology platform available to the ecommerce site. The agreement offers Amazon.it customers more choice at checkout, guaranteeing them an additional convenient, simple, and secure payment method.

The partnership will allow Nexi to take another step in supporting the digitisation of payments in Italy. Intesa Sanpaolo also contributed to the project as a technology partner.

Officials from Nexi said the agreement with Amazon.it demonstrates, once again, how Nexi’s international scale and strong local presence make it a good choice for global players who need partners with solid positioning in local markets. Their technology and specialist skills allow them to collaborate successfully with international players in all the European countries in which they operate, providing them with the services and digital payment solutions they need for growth.





What does Nexi do?

Nexi is European paytech company operating in high-growth European markets and technologically advanced countries. The company has the scale, geographic reach, and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, ecommerce expertise, and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.

Nexi’s technological platform and professional skills enable it to operate in three market segments: merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions. It constantly invests in tech and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs, and creating new business opportunities for them.

Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone.