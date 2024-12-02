Nexi, Nomisma, Italy Ministry of Tourism to boost tourism in Italy

The entities recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance information and data analysis on Italy’s tourism market and help the sector to further develop through coherent policy decisions.





Pizza, the Waldorf, or Gucci?

According to data in the field, Italy is mostly visited by tourists from the United States, France, and Germany, with the former preferring the Amalfi coast, Cinque Terre resorts, and big cities like Rome and Naples. These tourists also spend the most money during their trips, especially on hotels and restaurants. Non-European tourists prefer luxury shopping (clothing, jewellery, and department stores) and tend to spend less on accommodation.

Data also suggests that spending by foreign tourists accounts for around 10% of all transactions in most Italian provinces, especially in Venice, Sienna, and Florence.

The importance of the MoU

The Memorandum of Understanding helps further extract value from the data available to Nexi, providing policymakers with additional tools to create new plans for tourism to grow in the country, and meet the objectives of the Strategic Tourism Development Plan for 2023-2027.

As spikes in tourism were seen as soon as the country’s borders opened again after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial for policymakers to understand the needs of post-pandemic tourists and meet their vacation plans. Italy relies heavily on tourism, and improvements are long due, whether we’re talking about digitalisation of payments, the introduction of new tourist routes, or further enhancing the services provided by hotels.

The collaboration between the three parts will leverage Nexi’s significant data asset and experience, while Nomisma will bring to the table integrated analysis skills and know-how in travel and culture sectors. The protocol also mentions the inception of the Nexi Tourism & Incoming Watch, an ongoing observatory that aims to capture the contribution of tourism and country to the overall development of Italy, especially by analysing the payments behaviours of foreign tourists.





About the companies

Nexi is a Europe-based paytech company operating in high-growth markets, militating for the transition to a cashless shared economy. The company provides flexible support for the digital economy and the payment ecosystem, across a wide range of payment channels and methods.

At the same time, Nomisma is an independent business focusing on territorial studies, economic research and market intelligence, assessments, decision supporting tools, and consulting services. Its network of highly skilled professionals operating both in Italy and abroad allows Nomisma to provide answers and targeted solutions to the country’s problems and support its further development decisions.