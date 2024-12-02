



This service allows merchants to accept contactless payments using iPhones without additional hardware, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction process. The expansion in Germany follows a similar rollout in Italy at the end of May. It is part of Nexi’s broader strategy to enhance digital payment options across Europe where this service is available.











The introduction of Tap to Pay in Germany is expected to offer increased flexibility and convenience at points of sale, promoting the adoption of digital payments among both merchants and consumers.

Nexi operates in three key market segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions, and Digital Banking Solutions. The company aims to meet customer needs and create new business opportunities through continual investment in technology and innovation. Nexi’s mission is to simplify payments and foster stronger relationships between people and businesses, supporting economic growth and progress across the payment ecosystem.





Tap to Pay redefines retail payments

Traditional retail payment methods, such as cash and chip-and-pin cards, have long been the norm, but contactless payments are rapidly reshaping the industry. Contactless technologies, exemplified by Tap to Pay on iPhone, offer significant advantages in speed, convenience, and hygiene. Transactions can be completed swiftly with a simple tap of a smartphone or card, eliminating the need to insert cards or handle cash. This efficiency is crucial in fast-paced retail settings, allowing businesses to serve more customers and reducing wait times at checkout.

Moreover, contactless payments enhance customer satisfaction by streamlining the purchasing experience. Customers appreciate the seamless process of completing transactions without entering a PIN or counting out cash, making shopping more convenient and enjoyable. This convenience factor not only improves the overall shopping experience but also fosters greater customer loyalty and repeat business. For merchants, adopting contactless payment technologies improves operational efficiency by minimising errors associated with cash handling and traditional card payments. Additionally, contactless payments are perceived as more hygienic, a significant consideration in light of recent global health concerns. As consumer preferences shift towards more digital and mobile-centric solutions, the adoption of Tap to Pay and similar technologies is expected to continue growing, driving towards a more integrated, cashless economy in the future.