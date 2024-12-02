As outlined in the official press release, PSPs that are part of the Nexi Group – such as Concardis, in Germany and Austria, and Nets, in Switzerland – will start operating under the Nexi brand from now on. All businesses impacted by the rebranding have purportedly already undergone a name change.

The development comes as part of the company’s wider strategy to present itself as European by scale and local by nature. Even more to this point, following the rebranding, the paytech reportedly aims to leverage the strengths and local market knowledge of the individual companies to consolidate its brand’s positioning.

According to the official statement, the merchants, service providers, and financial institutions that already leverage Nexi and its companies’ services can expect no contractual changes.

This is not the sole move made by the company to strengthen its presence in the DACH region as, earlier in 2023, the paytech announced that it acquired a 30% stake in Germany-based PSP Computop.





Nexi’s strategy and past developments

Nexi leverages a portfolio of solutions that seek to provide support for the digital economy and the payment ecosystem, encompassing a range of payment channels and methods. Its offerings cover three main market segments: merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions.

The Nexi Group was created as a result of the integration of Nexi, Nets, and Sia in 2022 and it now has a presence that spans over 25 countries. Its payment solutions are addressed to SMEs, medium-sized enterprises, corporations, banks, institutions, and public administrations.

Strategy-wise, apart from its expansion into DACH, in 2023 the company revealed that it joined Adobe as a Gold Partner. Following the partnership, Adobe Commerce merchants got access to Nexi’s localised payment solutions in Italy and Poland, as well as the Nordic and DACH regions. Nexi similarly revealed a series of partnerships with Shopware and Intesa Sanpaolo, among others, as well as the extension of its collaboration with BankAxept.