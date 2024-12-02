Nexi Group becomes an Adobe Gold-level technology partner

Through this development, Adobe Commerce merchants will now be able to access Nexi’s localised payment solutions in Italy, Poland, and across the Nordic and DACH regions. The partnership makes it easy for merchants to provide a suite of personalised payment options for their customers. Pairing Adobe Commerce's omnichannel capabilities with Nexi's payment solutions, which span both online and in-store transactions, enables merchants to deliver a seamless shopping experience across all channels.











Officials from Nexi said Adobe Commerce’s innovation and vision aligns perfectly with their mission to drive the digital transformation of European commerce. Together, they’re helping mid-market and enterprise merchants grow and scale; Adobe Commerce through its flexible and scalable commerce platform, and Nexi through their checkout solutions and highly local payment solutions.

Adobe’s representatives expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Nexi for localised payment solutions in Europe. They believe this collaboration will add value to Adobe Commerce customers in the region and contribute to international growth.





More news from Nexi Group

In September 2023, Intesa Sanpaolo and Nexi have introduced SoftPOS in Italy, enabling merchants to accept contactless card and digital wallet payments via smartphones. This app allows easy setup, secure transactions, and digital receipt delivery directly to customers. Initially, it is accessible on Android smartphones and tablets.

SoftPOS serves as a versatile point-of-sale solution for managing rush hours, deliveries, and mobile payments. It's ideal for businesses, freelancers, and home delivery services, allowing secure digital payments and receipt digitisation. Merchants can use it as the main or additional checkout point, minimizing wait times and enhancing overall business efficiency.





What does Nexi Group do?

Nexi is a European paytech company. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Nexi operates in merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions segments. They provide innovative products, ecommerce expertise, and industry-specific solutions to support the digital economy globally. Nexi aims to transform payment methods, enhance customer-business relationships, and promote progress and growth for businesses of all sizes.