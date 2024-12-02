Nexi Group and BankAxept extend partnership

With this extended agreement, Nets will continue its role in processing payments for the domestic scheme, seeking to provide a secure and efficient payment solution for Norwegian consumers and merchants. Moreover, Nets will also work on further developing the functionality and relevance of the domestic scheme. Nexi Group has stated that this extended BankID BankAxept agreement is an important piece of the evolving Norwegian payment infrastructure.

According to the press release, this agreement, which will continue until the year-end of 2031, aims to reinforce Nets' role in Norwegian payment infrastructure and confirm its position as a trusted partner for BankID BankAxept.







