Nexi expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to Switzerland and Finland

The rollout builds on previous launches in Italy, Germany, Austria, and Sweden. With this recent expansion, businesses in the two countries can now use an iPhone alongside Nexi’s SoftPOS functionality within the MyPayments app to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. In essence, the solution eliminates the need for a dedicated payment terminal, offering a streamlined way for merchants to process transactions.

Increased accessibility for small businesses

A representative from Nexi Finland stated that the introduction of the service provides merchants with greater flexibility at the point of sale, improving convenience for customers while supporting businesses of all sizes.

Similarly, an official from Nexi Switzerland highlighted the benefits for small businesses, particularly those that had not previously accepted card payments. The representative noted that the service is well-suited for mobile businesses such as taxis, takeaway food vendors, and independent service providers, as it removes the requirement for additional payment devices.

Nexi’s SoftPOS solution allows merchants to handle digital transactions efficiently while also offering features such as real-time transaction management and digital receipt issuance. The company has indicated plans to continue expanding Tap to Pay on iPhone across additional European markets where the service is available.





What else has Nexi been up to?

In February 2025, Nexi announced the expansion of its agreement with Klarna, with the two companies scaling their services globally. As part of this initiative, Nexi aimed to support its merchant customers across Europe to provide Klarna’s payment method to their shoppers.

Also, the partnership enabled Klarna to be automatically added as a default option in the Nexi checkout offering, equipping merchants with the ability to scale their revenue due to the flexibility of the company’s solutions.

For more information about Nexi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.