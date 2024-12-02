Nexi Digital Finland to advance digital payments in Europe

The new hub will recruit over 50 new software engineers to develop digital payment products and services. As one of the first of its kind in the Nordics, it will leverage the strong expertise of Nexi Group daughter companies and the wider region.

Nexi’s officials said that Finland is one of the most digitised societies in the world. They want to harness this talent for the entire Nexi Group. By investing in know-how, cloud technologies and innovation, they can create cutting-edge technological solutions, such as advanced POS acceptance terminals, which accept all kinds of digital payments and support the evolving needs of merchants and businesses. Nexi Digital Finland will be a key part of their accelerated growth plans in Europe.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from Nets said that Nexi Digital Finland is testament to the expertise that They have within the payment technology space. This initiative confirms the ambition of Nexi Group to boost their company presence locally and, in particular, to invest in innovation in Finland.











Payments that scale globally

Digitalisation is accelerating worldwide and payments technology is becoming a global industry where scale is key. Payments are becoming easier and faster regardless of whether they are made by card, mobile, or even initiated via biometric identification methods such as fingerprint readers and facial recognition, as per the press release.

Nexi Digital Finland creates a strong innovation platform to the benefit of its customers across Europe. The company will double the number of its application developers in Finland and offer them the opportunity to drive the payment technology forward.

Payment solutions company Nets is part of the Nexi Group. The development of the company reflects the evolution of the payments industry in recent years, which is rapidly becoming more international as companies are consolidating to attain further scale. Nets Group and Nexi Group merged in 2021 to form Europe's leading PayTech. Nets Group had already expanded into Finland in 2012 with the acquisition of Luottokunta.





What does Nexi do?

Nexi is a European PayTech, present in high-growth European markets and in technologically advanced countries. Listed at Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographical scope, and capabilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. On account of its portfolio of innovative products, ecommerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi can provide flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally across a wide range of different payment channels and methods.

Nexi’s technology platform and its professional expertise enable the company to operate in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi is constantly investing in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: to meet, together with its partner banks, the needs of its clients and to create new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and supporting businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments, offering clients innovative and reliable solutions to enable them to grow and to better serve their customers.