Nexi Croatia and PBZ Card collaborate for payment card acceptance

The collaboration of Nexi Croatia, a member of the Nexi Group, and PBZ Card brings fast and reliable payment solutions, which are already being used by more than two million merchants Europe-wide to the point of sale.











The two companies’ approach to the payment acceptance market in Croatia

In the new model of card acceptance, PBZ Card remains in charge of concluding agreements on card acceptance and maintaining business relations with merchants. PBZ Card will do so as a provider of payment transaction acceptance in the name, and on behalf, of Nexi Croatia.

Nexi Croatia, as a new provider of payment card acceptance services, will be focused on the development of products and functionalities within the acceptance network, devices and channels, and the provision of operational support for card acceptance.

Officials from PBZ Card said that in the new model, they will retain an active role and in the future will be the first contact for their points of sale, and they will give additional momentum to their sales achievements with various sales and marketing activities. In addition, cooperation with a paytech such as Nexi will bring advanced payment solutions to the points of sale that will improve their business even more.

Also commenting on the collaboration, representatives from Nexi Croatia stated that with this partnership they now become an acceptor of payment cards. Thanks to the size, expertise, and presence of Nexi Group in numerous European markets, they can offer simple, fast, and safe payment solutions that can improve merchant sales activities by making payment acceptance more attractive on the Croatian market. PBZ Card and Nexi, now united in a strong joint approach, look forward to future cooperation and the benefits it will bring.

A new business model will be implemented while ensuring continuity in the provision of card acceptance services at the POS for contractual partners/merchants, without the need for additional technological adjustments. Nexi Croatia has obtained all the necessary authorizations of payment schemes and competent authorities for the performance of card acceptance operations.





What does Nexi do?

Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets, and technologically advanced countries. The company has the scale, geographic reach, and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe.

With its portfolio of innovative products, ecommerce expertise, and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi’s technological platform and the professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate in three market segments: merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions.

