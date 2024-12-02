Nexi and Woo expand payment options for European merchants

The new strategic partnership will see Nexi integrate its payment technologies with WooCommerce’s ecommerce platform, serving European mid-market merchants by leveraging a larger network of partner agencies from both companies.

The collaboration includes the integration of Nexi checkout plug-ins, which are dedicated ecommerce payment acceptance solutions built for each market and/or region, into the WooCommerce Marketplace.











Market-specific payment solutions for merchants

The European ecommerce market is highly fragmented, due in part to the wide variation of local payment method preferences. Nexi’s local checkout solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each market, unlocking value for Woo merchants by reducing cart abandonment and giving them the power to expand their operations overseas.

Officials from Nexi said that partnering with Woo helps them to serve more mid-market merchants in Europe, supporting scalable growth across the region. They are happy that integrating their gateways will strengthen the Woo payment proposition, further enhancing a strong ecommerce agency partner ecosystem.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Woo said that Nexi’s arrival in the WooCommerce Marketplace is a big step forward in their mission to bring one of the widest ranges of local payment options to their merchants, who value freedom of choice and integration with the latest innovations in financial services. Nexi’s products provide flexible access to payment acceptance platforms, delivering local expertise at scale across the European market.





What does Nexi do?

Nexi is the European paytech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. It has the scale, geographic reach, and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, ecommerce expertise, and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.

Nexi’s technological platform and professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate in three market segments: merchant solutions, issuing solutions, and digital banking solutions.





More information about Woo

Woo is an ecommerce platform, supporting more than 3.5 million online shops. Woo enables anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with extensibility and flexibility. Merchants get everything they need to launch an online store in days and keep it growing. From a merchant’s first sale to millions in revenue, Woo is with them.

The company’s code is open source, built on WordPress, and powered by a global community of thousands of developers, designers, agencies, builders, and technology partners.