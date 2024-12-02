Nexi and orderbird launch payment platform for ISVs in Germany

The NPP platform enables Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to manage their business more efficiently, centred around a unique onboarding experience that accelerates the activation of merchant accounts for card payment processing to under 48 hours.

This development represents a step forward in payment processing, providing ISVs with a fast, efficient, and secure way to integrate card payments into their services. It is tailorable to specific industries and businesses, helping to increase operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.











Streamlined payment solutions for retailers

For retailers, the platform facilitates: setup of card payment acceptance in under 48 hours; fair prices with no hidden surcharges; optimal cash flow management and full cost control through monthly invoicing (including fees); and centralised sales credits. This is all possible via one easy-to-use customer portal with access to transaction summaries and digital invoicing.

ISVs/partners can benefit from the seamless integration of payment solutions into their existing software. The Nexi Partner Portal enables transparent dealer management with a comprehensive overview of the current status, management, and service requests of dealers. The platform also facilitates an overview of commission payments and monitoring of sales in all systems.

Lastly, NPP employs state-of-the-art security protocols that ensure identification of traders and automatic detection of money laundering. This helps provide a high level of trust, from merchants and consumers alike, in the security of transactions.

Speaking on the new platform, executives from Nexi said this platform isn't just about processing payments, it's about empowering businesses – specifically SMEs – to grow, innovate, and succeed both locally and on a global scale. They’re happy to offer a modular, flexible solution tailored to individual needs, that drastically speeds up the merchant onboarding process by integrating payment software through ISV partnerships such as orderbird.

Officials from orderbird said this partnership is an ideal example of how payment integration for ISVs should be approached, by integrating payments directly and staying close to merchants. This collaboration allows them to provide support and a seamless experience for all parties involved. It's more than just a platform; it's a new approach to how payment is integrated, ensuring that ISVs can provide exceptional service while staying connected to the local and global needs of their merchants.