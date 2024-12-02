



As part of this initiative, Nexi aims to support its merchant customers across Europe to provide Klarna’s payment method to their shoppers. Also, the partnership enables Klarna to be automatically added as a default option in the Nexi checkout offering, equipping merchants with the ability to scale their revenue due to the flexibility of the company’s solutions.











The relationship between Nexi and Klarna initially started back in May 2024, when the latter began working with Nets, part of the Nexi Group, to deliver its payment methods to Nordic merchant customers. At that time, Nets aimed to integrate Klarna’s payment methods into its checkout for ecommerce merchant customers in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Additionally, the move focused on solidifying Nets’ position in the payment landscape, as it supported merchant partners to deliver consumers access to Klarna’s payment options.





Giving a boost to merchant expansion and growth

Since the pilot launch in the Nordic region, Nexi’s merchant customers witnessed significant growth in their conversion rates, according to the two companies. The collaboration centres on further extending this launch to Nexi’s European merchant base including markets such as Poland and Italy. Commenting on the news, representatives from Nexi underlined their company’s commitment to facilitating efficient checkout solutions online, providing the payment methods that are demanded by local consumers. With Klarna, merchant customers and their shoppers can benefit from more choice and convenience, in turn increasing the conversion rates for businesses and leading to revenue boosting.

Furthermore, Klarna mentioned that considering Nexi’s reach among ecommerce merchants across Europe, the company serves as a distribution partner for its solutions. Nexi centres its operations on delivering localised payments on a European scale, providing payment solutions to banks, merchants, and consumers. Considering local preferences and demands, notably in online commerce, progressing to account-to-account, mobile wallets, and traditional payment cards, Klarna and Nexi plan to continue to provide secure, optimised, and convenient methods to support the advancement of commerce.

