Nexi and Jakala launch a CVM development centre

The new CVM centre aims to provide banks and fintechs with data science, marketing know-how, and technologies for CVM development through solutions that leverage digital payments in customer engagement.











What is the CSM Martech Lab?

Established in Milan but with a European reach, CVM Martech Lab stems from the desire of the two companies to pool engagement practices within the evolution of digital payments for the benefit of banks and financial service institutions. Banks, fintechs, and industry players will be able to tap into the economies of scale and scope guaranteed by VCM Martech Lab, while also benefiting from the complementary nature of the tools and practices that the two companies plan to bring into the mix.

Nexi's officials stated that customer value management has a strategic value in financial services for both traditional players and newcomers. For the former it is an essential acquisition lever, while for the latter it is a key retention and loyalty driver. In this scenario, digital payments play a key role because they are, together with bank current accounts, a widespread service used on a daily basis and they carry useful data.





Augmenting customer engagement

As per the press release, over 150 Italian banks already have access to the modern VCM solutions and methodologies offered by Nexi and Jakala, which result in engaged customers, high value-added services, and products that enable the development of healthy customer value throughout the interaction.

Similarly, Jakala, on the back of its know-how in combining marketing and technology, has set out on a specific path that in recent years has seen the company bring together centres of expertise that are unique in the Italian and European market scenario.

Jakala’s representatives said that they support technological transformation and innovation through a mix of talents, technology, data, and analytics. The success of any engagement programme is closely linked to an understanding of its target market. The collaboration with Nexi allows them to apply their know-how in the field of engagement, intervening in a key moment of the customer engagement process, like digital payments. Indeed, in this process it is essential to implement a data-driven profiling approach and real-time interaction aimed at being relevant when it counts.

Digital payments represent, therefore, the customer engagement opportunity par excellence, both because of the large amount of data and information they carry, and because of their cross-generational nature and ease of use. Nexi's CVM MarTech Lab enables organizations offering products and services based on the payment experience to maximise the value of their customers by engaging them through digital payments and developing new business propositions aimed at the customers themselves.