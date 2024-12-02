Nexi and ACI Worldwide to drive payments innovation in Italy

Nexi, which together with its partner banks manages approximately 1.4 million POS terminals across Italy, will use ACI's UP Retail Payments solution to enable a VAS (value-added services) Layer Platform on its devices. UP Retail Payments is a complete and customizable end-to-end enterprise payments solution that delivers digital payments experience.

Nexi’s new VAS Layer Platform uses ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) Framework to centralize onboarding and distribution of all existing and future VAS services. Merchants will be able to offer their customers new services through the POS, such as the processing of company meal vouchers, loyalty points and more.