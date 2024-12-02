Newzoo sets foot in China

Newzoo already serves a number of Chinese companies including Perfect World, R2 Games, Tencent and Baidu.

Given the current development rate, China is expected to surpass the US as the biggest games market in the world at the end of 2015, according to latest research conducted by Newzoo. The report also examines Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines which cumulate 550 million consumers, an online population of almost 180 million and close to 110 million connected gamers.

For 2014, the forecast indicates that the 550 million consumers will generate USD 1 billion in game revenues. The average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% up to 2017 for the six countries combined makes it the largest growth region in the world. The report was conducted with the help of several clients including Facebook, Microsoft, Electronic Arts and Chinese internet giant Baidu earlier in 2014. The effort involves local primary consumer research in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines in combination with financial analysis and transactional partner data.

Newzoo is a global market research firm with a primary focus on games. The company provides its clients with a mix of consumer research, transactional data and financial analysis across all continents, screens and business models. Newzoo works for companies by game revenue, independent game developers as well as a variety of global hardware and media companies.