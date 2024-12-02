Newland Payment Technology acquires NewNote terminal business

This development is part of Newland's broader strategy to grow its presence in Europe and strengthen its service offerings in the region. The acquisition comes in the context of the opening of Newland NPT’s European branch office in Spain, and the company’s ongoing efforts to meet local certification requirements for its devices.

By acquiring NewNote's operations in France and key software assets in Spain, Newland NPT aims to expand its product portfolio, which includes both hardware and software solutions designed to meet the needs of European customers. The transition will also see Newland directly manage key accounts in Spain.

Strengthening market position in Europe

Newland’s integration of NewNote’s technological resources is intended to provide a more comprehensive range of services, from device-related support to customized software applications. The move is expected to improve Newland’s ability to offer end-to-end payment solutions in France and Spain, markets where the two companies have had a long-standing partnership.

Officials from Newland NPT commented that this expansion reinforces their goal of offering robust payment solutions to European clients. They noted that the inclusion of NewNote’s team will further strengthen their services in the region.

In turn, representatives from NewNote Group remarked on the continued strength of the companies’ partnership, emphasising that the deal will allow them to offer enhanced solutions and better value to clients across Europe and Africa. Both companies plan to leverage their combined expertise to drive digital transformation in the region.