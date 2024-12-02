Newgen rolls out Going Dutch – Split Payments service

With Split payments, customers can buy high-value packages and choose other people to split the bill with. Customers can purchase a package for their group and a link with the itinerary and payment details would be sent to each requested member. Thus, each participant is able to pay for themselves.

Newgen Payments is a multi-channel ecommerce and international payment gateway company with offices in Amsterdam and Delhi. Newgen offers fintech solutions for payment service providers, acquirers, financial institutions, and ecommerce merchants.