Newgen Payments releases One-Tap payment solution

One-Tap payment comes with an intuitive in-app experience for customers and a monitoring and management app for the merchants. The customers can top up their gaming wallets with just a single tap and get back to the game quickly. The merchants can monitor and manage One-Tap payments along with real-time notifications with Newgen Guru App.

According to the press release, with this launch, the company is focusing on reducing the friction for gamers to pay while playing and therefore keeping the conversion rates high for merchants.

Earlier in September 2018, Newgen has announced the launch of its Going Dutch – Split Payments service, enabling payments via multiple partakers.