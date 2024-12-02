Newgen Payments launches Instant Payment Page Builder for online merchants

Currently, most payment gateways’ webpages are jarring experiences for online shoppers, as they have an inconsistent look and feel compared to the webstore, are often unoptimized for mobile devices and have slow loading times – leading to dropped transactions and abandoned shopping carts.

Newgen’s Instant Payment Page Builder enables a merchant to design and publish their very own customised payment page with a drag-and-drop interface that lets them customise every element. Now, when a new customer proceeds to pay for their order, they are instantly presented with a fully-responsive payment page with the merchant’s own branding and color scheme presenting a list of all available payment methods in the order that the merchant has configured, optimized for the customer’s country.

To further optimise conversion rates, Newgen can set up A/B testing of different payment page designs for its merchants to measure which payment page leads to higher completed transactions. For returning customers, Newgen’s payment page can save their preferred payment method and card details, automatically showing these to facilitate faster checkouts.

Newgen’s technology automatically disables payment options that are currently unavailable (for example, if a certain bank’s iDEAL system is down for maintenance), as well as allowing customers to retry their payment via another payment method of choice if their first payment did not successfully go through. Newgen’s Continue Shopping feature lets customers continue their shopping right from the payment page itself, while preserving their selected items, which reduces purchase abandonment.