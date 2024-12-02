Newgen Payments launches BoostSales to boost online sales for merchants

BoostSales’ ecommerce team diagnoses every element of a merchant’s webstore, from the user interface design to the speed, security, and performance, and fixes all the gaps and issuesfor visitors.

BoostSales reinvents a merchant’s webstore for optimal conversion. BoostSales also develops new features, customised designs, plugins and extensions to ensure good user experiences for every visitor. Merchants can also order customised mobile apps to launch their ecommerce brands across all platforms.

With customised digital marketing campaigns, BoostSales can help its merchants target the right audience and attract the right customers. Merchants can reach out to their customers through promotional campaigns including social media marketing, PPC advertising, targeted email marketing, and coupon rewards. BoostSales enables merchants to easily view and track their store visitors, product conversion rates, A/B testing results, and real-time heatmap reports, to further increase traffic and sales.

With these solutions, BoostSales optimises merchants’ ecommerce sales funnels to boost their web traffic and online conversion rates, taking care of webstore management and enabling merchants to focus on their core business.