Newgen Payments integrates with Truevo for new private label product

The collaboration offers ISOs and PSPs a plug and play payment product to brand and market through their networks.

Truevo is a full-service card acquirer and payment tech company which helps businesses accept card payments in over 120 currencies and receive settlements in the currency of their choice. The products includes OCT, their push payment solution which sends near-instant payouts to over a billion eligible Mastercard and Visa cards across the globe.

Newgen Payments uses a cloud-based platform which ranks all its acquirers using transactions, platform health, performance and historic track record, among others. The company’s focus is on providing a business-partner approach which helps merchants optimise their ecommerce stores and increase sales with dynamic payment gateway features, analytics, risk analysis, and conversion optimisation features.