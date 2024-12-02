Newgen Payments integrates international digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER

Skrill and NETELLER are part of the Paysafe Group. Available in approximately 200 countries and 18 languages, with over 100 payment options and 40 currencies, Paysafe’s digital wallets provide payment solutions globally. Thus, consumers can upload, withdraw and store funds all through the Paysafe ecosystem.

The Netherlands-based payments gateway company Newgen Payments helps merchants across the globe manage their online businesses to cut their costs, increase conversion rates, mitigate fraud, and enter new markets.

Newgen’s payment gateway offers fintech and ecommerce solutions for maximising the success rate of online payments. Thus, the services of the two digital wallets help streamline Newgen’s One-Tap payment solution, an in-app experience aiming to reduce the friction for gamers while paying.