Newgen Payments announces appointment of CCO

Mr. Helwegen brings more than 20 years of knowledge and experience in ecommerce, payments and IT managed services outsourcing and, most recently, as Corporate Sales Manager at EMS, a joint venture of First Data Corporation and ABN AMRO providing omnichannel payments services. Prior to that, he served as Business Development Manager at GlobalCollect, an e-payments company, responsible for EMEA sales to Tier 1 merchants in the international retail sector.

As Chief Commercial Officer, he will direct all facets of sales and marketing - alongside delivering strategic leadership for defining the commercial path to growth and profitability. He will develop and implement the companys sales strategy across key market segments and provide leadership for enterprise-wide business development.