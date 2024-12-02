Newgen Payments adds Worldpay cards processing for online merchants

Following the integration, payment gateway company Newgen Payments is seeking to boost online payments for ecommerce merchants in North America.

Newgen Payments’ portal provides Payment Routing rules engine based on credit card BINs, currency, country, ratio, etc. Its Customer Identity Graph builds an interconnected graph of customer accounts and details.

Earlier in 2019, Newgen has integrated Wirecard, Secure Trading, Checkout, Trustly, Novelnet, Interac, Paysafe, Creditsafe, PPRO, and Sepa Express to their payment gateway solution. For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.