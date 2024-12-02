Newgen adds new processors to their payment gateway solution

The payments gateway ensures that payments are processing oblivious to acquirer uptime. The payments automatic failover to the following available acquirer is in-built into the Newgen platform.

Other features include:

all integrations support Newgens One-Click Reconciliation;

Real-time Consolidated Reporting: all transactions consolidated at one place with actionable insights, monitoring, capture/void and other actions;

one integration;

performance monitoring: merchants get a clear picture about acquirer uptime, speed, and performance in a single view.

Earlier in February 2019, Microsoft has asked Newgen to list their Guru, an integrated merchant portal, on the Azure Marketplace, after a product and technical due diligence.