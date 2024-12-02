Newegg unveils ecommerce mobile app for international customers

The new app allows browsing the company’s portfolio of millions of products, having an intuitive interface that is localised for each country served by Newegg, a US-based tech-focused e-retailer with a global reach into more than 50 countries.

Newegg offers a product assortment across all established and emerging tech categories for customers worldwide shopping within the app, and all purchases and backed by the company’s customer service when they imply shipping to any of the countries served.

The mobile app is available for both iOS and Android users.